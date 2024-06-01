Sacramento Kings Starter Could Reportedly Be On The Trading Block
Harrison Barnes is coming off another productive season for the Sacramento Kings.
The former UNC star finished the year with averages of 12.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 47.4% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point range in 82 games.
Evan Sidery notes that Barnes could be a player on the trading block this summer.
Via Sidery: "The Kings intend to shop the No. 13 overall pick along with future draft capital to aggressively hunt a win-now piece.
Harrison Barnes and Kevin Huerter are two players who will likely be dangled in trade talks over the next month.
Sacramento wants to seriously compete within the midst of De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis’ prime years."
Barnes has been with the Kings since the middle of the 2018-19 season.
In 2023, he helped the franchise make the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2006 season.
This past year, the Kings went 46-36, but they lost to the New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament.
That said, they have a talented roster that will once again be seen as a contender to finish as a top-six seed in 2025.
Barnes was the seventh pick in the 2012 NBA Draft.
In addition to the Kings, he has also spent time with the Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks.
The 2015 NBA Champion has career averages of 14.0 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 45.7% from the field and 37.9% from the three-point range.