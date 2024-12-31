Sacramento Kings Still Owe DeMar DeRozan A Lot Of Money
DeMar DeRozan will go down as one of the best shooting guards in NBA history.
At 35, the Sacramento Kings star is still averaging 20.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 48.9% from the field and 29.8% from the three-point range in 27 games.
Despite DeRozan playing well, the Kings have been among the worst teams in the Western Conference.
They have gone 13-19 in 32 games, which has them as the 12th seed.
In addition, the Kings have lost six straight games.
The Kings signed DeRozan over the offseason, and he has two more years left on his contract (following this season).
He will still be owed a total of $50 million over the next two seasons before becoming a free agent in the summer of 2027 (h/t Spotrac).
Via Adrian Wojnarowski on July 6: "DeMar DeRozan’s deal: three-years, $74 million, sources tell ESPN."
The Kings have 50 more games left in their season, so it's possible that they will be able to turn it around.
That said, things have gotten off to a very poor start during DeRozan's tenure.
In addition to the Kings, DeRozan has also spent time with the Chicago Bulls, San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors over 16 seasons.
His career averages are 21.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 46.9% from the field and 29.7% from the three-point range in 1,137 regular season games.
During the 2016 season, DeRozan helped lead the Raptors to the Eastern Conference finals.