Sacramento Kings Still Owe Player Over $180 Million

Domantas Sabonis still has four years left on his contract.

Dec 29, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; The Sacramento Kings logo on the shorts of forward Domantas Sabonis (10) during the game against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at State Farm Arena.
Dec 29, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; The Sacramento Kings logo on the shorts of forward Domantas Sabonis (10) during the game against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Domantas Sabonis is entering his fourth season with the Sacramento Kings.

The talented forward has been a massive addition to the team and is coming off a season where he averaged 19.4 points, 13.7 rebounds and 8.2 assists per contest while shooting 59.4% from the field in 82 games.

Apr 19, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (10) brings the ball up court against the New Orleans Pelicans in the second half during a play-in game of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Sabonis agreed to a massive contract extension last summer, so he still has at least $180 million and four years left on his deal.

Via Adrian Wojnarowski on July 1, 2023: "Sacramento Kings All-NBA C Domantas Sabonis has agreed to a contract renegotiation and extension for a total of $217M over five years — including $195M in new money, his agents Greg Lawrence and Jason Ranne tell ESPN."

While it may appear like a large number to fans, Sabonis is entering the prime of his career and has made three NBA All-Star Games since the 2020 season.

At just 28, the best years of his NBA career may be still upcoming over the next few seasons.

Mar 25, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (10) warms up before the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Sabonis was the 11th pick in the 2016 NBA Draft and has spent eight seasons with the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder (in addition to the Kings).

His career averages are 15.7 points, 10.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest while shooting 55.6% from the field and 33.2% from the three-point range in 576 regular season games.

Dec 30, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (10) during the game against the Utah Jazz at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

The Kings finished last year as the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.

They lost to the New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament.

