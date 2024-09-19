Sacramento Kings Still Owe Player Over $180 Million
Domantas Sabonis is entering his fourth season with the Sacramento Kings.
The talented forward has been a massive addition to the team and is coming off a season where he averaged 19.4 points, 13.7 rebounds and 8.2 assists per contest while shooting 59.4% from the field in 82 games.
Sabonis agreed to a massive contract extension last summer, so he still has at least $180 million and four years left on his deal.
Via Adrian Wojnarowski on July 1, 2023: "Sacramento Kings All-NBA C Domantas Sabonis has agreed to a contract renegotiation and extension for a total of $217M over five years — including $195M in new money, his agents Greg Lawrence and Jason Ranne tell ESPN."
While it may appear like a large number to fans, Sabonis is entering the prime of his career and has made three NBA All-Star Games since the 2020 season.
At just 28, the best years of his NBA career may be still upcoming over the next few seasons.
Sabonis was the 11th pick in the 2016 NBA Draft and has spent eight seasons with the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder (in addition to the Kings).
His career averages are 15.7 points, 10.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest while shooting 55.6% from the field and 33.2% from the three-point range in 576 regular season games.
The Kings finished last year as the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.
They lost to the New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament.