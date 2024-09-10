Sacramento Kings Will Reportedly Work Out 12-Year NBA Veteran
Jae Crowder is coming off a year where he appeared in 50 games for the Milwaukee Bucks.
He finished the season with averages of 6.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 42.2% from the field and 34.9% from the three-point range.
Currently, Crowder remains one of the most notable NBA free agents that is available.
According to Sean Cunningham of FOX40 News, the veteran forward has landed a workout with the Sacramento Kings (h/t HoopsHype).
Via Cunningham: "According to sources, free agent forward Jae Crowder will be working out with the Sacramento Kings this week. The 34-year-old veteran was with the Bucks last season.
Like last month with Isaiah Thomas, Crowder will join roster players in town seeking on-court competition."
Crowder was the 34th pick in the 2012 NBA Draft out of Marquette.
He has spent 12 seasons with the Boston Celtics, Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns, Utah Jazz, Milwaukee Bucks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Memphis Grizzlies and Miami Heat.
His career averages are 9.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 41.9% from the field and 34.8% from the three-point range in 803 regular season games.
While the 34-year-old has never won a title, he has appeared in 115 NBA playoff games (86 starts).
As for the Kings, they have a very talented roster that is led by De'Aaron Fox, Malik Monk, Domantas Sabonis (and now DeMar DeRozan).
They are coming off a season where they lost to the New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament.