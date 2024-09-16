Sacramento Kings Will Reportedly Work Out 9-Year NBA Veteran
T.J. Warren is coming off a year where he appeared in 11 games for the Minnesota Timberwolves.
He finished the season with averages of 3.7 points and 2.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 43.9% from the field.
The former NC State star also appeared in three NBA playoff games with Minnesota.
Over the summer, Warren became a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the NBA.
On September 16, he still remains unsigned.
Sam Amick of The Athletic reports that Warren will work out with the Sacramento Kings.
Via Amick: "Per sources, the Kings are working out TJ Warren this week. The 31-year-old who averaged a career-high 19.8 points for the Pacers in 2019-20 last played with Minnesota last season (11 games).
The Kings have Jae Crowder and Nassir Little in this week as well. (@SeanCunningham first reported Crowder)."
At one point, Warren was one of the best scoring forwards in the league.
He has spent nine seasons with the Phoenix Suns, Indiana Pacers, Brooklyn Nets (and Timberwolves).
His career averages are 14.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 50.5% from the field and 35.1% from the three-point range in 385 regular season games.
The Kings are coming off a season where they were the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.
They beat the Golden State Warriors in their first play-in tournament game but lost to the New Orleans Pelicans in the second, so they missed the NBA playoffs.