San Antonio Spurs And Dallas Mavericks Injury Reports
On Thursday evening, the Dallas Mavericks and San Antonio Spurs will play their first game of the season (in Dallas, Texas).
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 2:30 Eastern Time).
The Spurs have ruled out Devin Vassell.
Meanwhile, the Mavs will be without Dante Exum, Brandon Williams and Kessler Edwards.
The Spurs are one of the most intriguing teams heading into the new season.
They have missed the NBA playoffs in each of the previous five years, but they have 2024 Rookie of The Year Victor Wembanyama (and veterans Chris Paul and Harrison Barnes).
Last season, the Spurs were the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 22-60 record.
Wembanyama averaged 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 32.5% from the three-point range.
Following the Mavs, the Spurs will play their next game on Saturday evening when they host the Houston Rockets.
As for the Mavs, they had an incredible 2023-24 season.
They were the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record and reached the NBA Finals for the first time since 2011.
Over the summer, the Mavs added five-time NBA All-Star Klay Thompson (via free agency).
The future Hall of Famer finished last year with averages of 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point range.
Following San Antonio, the Mavs will play their next game on Saturday evening when they visit the Phoenix Suns.