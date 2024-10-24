Fastbreak

San Antonio Spurs And Dallas Mavericks Injury Reports

The San Antonio Spurs and Dallas Mavericks have announced their injury reports.

Ben Stinar

Mar 19, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) dribbles the ball in the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
Mar 19, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) dribbles the ball in the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

On Thursday evening, the Dallas Mavericks and San Antonio Spurs will play their first game of the season (in Dallas, Texas).

For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 2:30 Eastern Time).

The Spurs have ruled out Devin Vassell.

Meanwhile, the Mavs will be without Dante Exum, Brandon Williams and Kessler Edwards.

NBA Injury Report
NBA Injury Report / October 24

The Spurs are one of the most intriguing teams heading into the new season.

They have missed the NBA playoffs in each of the previous five years, but they have 2024 Rookie of The Year Victor Wembanyama (and veterans Chris Paul and Harrison Barnes).

Last season, the Spurs were the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 22-60 record.

Wembanyama averaged 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 32.5% from the three-point range.

Following the Mavs, the Spurs will play their next game on Saturday evening when they host the Houston Rockets.

Victor Wembanyama
Oct 15, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) drives to the basket against the Miami Heat during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

As for the Mavs, they had an incredible 2023-24 season.

They were the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record and reached the NBA Finals for the first time since 2011.

Over the summer, the Mavs added five-time NBA All-Star Klay Thompson (via free agency).

The future Hall of Famer finished last year with averages of 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point range.

Following San Antonio, the Mavs will play their next game on Saturday evening when they visit the Phoenix Suns.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.