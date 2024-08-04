San Antonio Spurs And Denver Nuggets Make G League Trade
Jamorko Pickett most recently played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season when he appeared in 13 games for the Detroit Pistons.
The former Georgetown star is coming off a year where he appeared in 32 regular season games for the Grand Rapids Gold (G League affliate of the Denver Nuggets).
He finished the year with averages of 13.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.7% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point range.
On July 29, the Austin Spurs and Grand Rapids Gold agreeed to a trade.
Via The Austin Spurs: "The Austin Spurs today announced that they have agreed to a trade with the Grand Rapids Gold, acquiring the returning player rights of Jamorko Pickett and Reggie Kissoonlal in exchange for the returning player rights of Charles Bediako."
Bediako played two seasons of college basketball at Alabama.
He has yet to appear in an NBA game but is coming off a year where he played in the G League.
In 11 regular season games, Bediako averaged 7.7 points and 6.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 60.4% from the field.
The Spurs are coming off a season where they were the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 22-60 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs for the fifth straight season.
Meanwhile, the Nuggets were the second seed in the west with a 57-25 record.
They lost to Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round of the playoffs.