San Antonio Spurs And Detroit Pistons Make G League Trade
RaiQuan Gray is coming off a season where he appeared in three games for the San Antonio Spurs.
He finished the year with averages of 7.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 58.8% from the field and 42.9% from the three-point range.
The former Florida State star also spent a lot of time in the G League with the Austin Spurs.
Recently, Austin announced that they have traded Gray to the Motor City Cruise.
Via The Austin Spurs on August 29: "The Austin Spurs have agreed to the following trade:
Austin receives the returning player rights of Nathan Mensah while Motor City Cruise receives the returning player rights of RaiQuan Gray and a 2025 second round pick from the Oklahoma City Blue."
Gray was the 59th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and has also spent time with the Brooklyn Nets.
His career averages (in the NBA) are 9.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest while shooting 55.2% from the field and 41.7% from the three-point range in four games.
On the other hand, Mensah played his college basketball for San Diego State and is coming off his rookie year in the NBA with the Charlotte Hornets.
He averaged 1.3 points and 2.6 rebounds per contest while shooting 42.9% from the field in 25 games.
The Spurs already signed him to a training camp deal.
Via Michael Scotto of HoopsHype on July 29: "The San Antonio Spurs have agreed to a training camp deal with center Nathan Mensah, league sources told @hoopshype. Mensah was on a two-way deal with the Charlotte Hornets last season and appeared in 25 games."