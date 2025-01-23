UPDATE: San Antonio Spurs And Indiana Pacers Injury Reports
UPDATE: Jeremy Sochan is available (h/t Underdog NBA).
On Thursday afternoon, the San Antonio Spurs and Indiana Pacers will face off in France.
For the game, both teams have announed their injury reports (updated as of 12:30 Eastern Time).
The Spurs have ruled out David Duke Jr., Harrison Ingram and Riley Minix.
Jeremy Sochan is listed as questionable.
Meanwhile, the Pacers will be without Isaiah Jackson and James Wiseman.
Quenton Jackson, Enrique Freeman and RayJ Dennis are questionable.
The Spurs are the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 19-22 record in 41 games.
They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak (and 3-7 over their last ten).
Most recently, the Spurs lost to the Miami Heat (in Florida) by a score of 128-107.
Via The NBA: "It's GAME DAY in Paris
France native Victor Wembanyama, Chris Paul and the Spurs take on Tyrese Haliburton, Pascal Siakam and the Pacers today at Accor Arena in the first of two #NBAParis matchups!
2:00pm/et, NBA TV"
As for the Pacers, they are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 24-19 record in 43 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak (and 8-2 over their last ten).
Most recently, the Pacers beat the Philadelphia 76ers (at home) by a score of 115-102.
Via NBA Communications: "The San Antonio Spurs and Indiana Pacers will make history in Paris this week. Here are a few things to know about The NBA Paris Games 2025 Presented by Tissot on Jan. 23 and Jan. 25."