San Antonio Spurs And Phoenix Suns Injury Reports
On Tuesday evening, the San Antonio Spurs and Phoenix Suns will face off in Arizona.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 4:30 Eastern Time).
The Spurs have ruled out David Duke Jr., Harrison Ingram, Tre Jones and Riley Minix.
Jeremy Sochan is probable.
On the other hand, the Suns will be without Collin Gillespie and Jusuf Nurkic.
Bradley Beal (who missed the team's last game) is available.
The Spurs are off to a solid start to the year with an 11-9 record in their first 20 games.
They most recently beat the Sacramento Kings (in California) by a score of 127-125.
Victor Wembanyama led the team with 34 points, 14 rebounds, 11 assists, one steal and three blocks.
Following the Suns, the Spurs will conclude their road trip and return home to host Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls on Thursday.
As for the Suns, they have had an up-and-down start to the season.
They are 11-8 in their first 19 games, which has them as the seventh seed in the Western Conference.
They most recently beat Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors by a score of 113-105 in Arizona.
Kevin Durant and Devin Booker combined to score 48 points.
This will be the first time the Suns and Spurs have faced off during the 2024-25 season.
They last played on March 25 (in San Antonio), and the Spurs won by a score of 104-102.
Sochan led the way with 26 points and 18 rebounds.