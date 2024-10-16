San Antonio Spurs Announce One-Player Trade
On Tuesday evening, the San Antonio Spurs played their fourth preseason game when they faced off against the Miami Heat in Florida.
They lost by a score of 120-117 to fall to 2-2 in the preseason.
After the game (on Tuesday), the Spurs officially announced their trade with the Sacramento Kings.
Via The Spurs (h/t @SpursReporter): "The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have acquired a 2031 Sacramento second round pick, cash considerations and Jalen McDaniels in exchange for a protected 2025 second round pick (via Chicago).
In a subsequent move, the Spurs have waived McDaniels."
McDaniels finished last season with averages of 3.4 points and 1.6 rebounds per contest while shooting 34.4% from the field in 50 games (one start) for the Toronto Raptors.
He has played five seasons for the Charlotte Hornets, Philadelphia 76ers (and Raptors).
Via ESPN's Bobby Marks: "The last 5 trades for San Antonio
Draft picks
2030 1st swap (via MIN)
2031 2nd (via SAC)
2031 1st (via MIN)
2031 1st swap (via SAC)
Players
Harrison Barnes (via SAC)
Jalen McDaniels (via SAC)
Cash
$1M (via IND)
$110K (via CHA)
$2M (via SAC)"
The Spurs are coming off a tough season where they were the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 22-60 record.
They have missed the NBA playoffs in each of the previous five seasons.
Following the trade, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Kings used their open roster spot to sign Doug McDermott.
Via Charania: "Free agent F Doug McDermott has agreed to a one-year deal with the Sacramento Kings, sources told ESPN. McDermott is a career 41 percent 3-point shooter and joins the Western Conference playoff contender for his 11th NBA season."