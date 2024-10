San Antonio Spurs Announce One-Player Trade

The last 5 trades for San Antonio



Draft picks



๐Ÿ€2030 1st swap (via MIN)

๐Ÿ€2031 2nd (via SAC)

๐Ÿ€2031 1st (via MIN)

๐Ÿ€2031 1st swap (via SAC)



Players



๐Ÿ€Harrison Barnes (via SAC)

๐Ÿ€Jalen McDaniels (via SAC)



Cash



๐Ÿ’ฐ$1M (via IND)

๐Ÿ’ฐ$110K (via CHA)

๐Ÿ’ฐ$2M (via SAC)