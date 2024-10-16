Fastbreak

San Antonio Spurs Announce One-Player Trade

The San Antonio Spurs announced their trade with the Sacramento Kings.

April 8, 2023; Austin, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich walks the sideline during the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Moody Center on Saturday, April 8, 2023 in Austin. Mandatory Credit: Aaron E. Martinez-USA TODAY NETWORK / Austin American-Statesman-USA TODAY NETWORK

On Tuesday evening, the San Antonio Spurs played their fourth preseason game when they faced off against the Miami Heat in Florida.

They lost by a score of 120-117 to fall to 2-2 in the preseason.

After the game (on Tuesday), the Spurs officially announced their trade with the Sacramento Kings.

Via The Spurs (h/t @SpursReporter): "The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have acquired a 2031 Sacramento second round pick, cash considerations and Jalen McDaniels in exchange for a protected 2025 second round pick (via Chicago).

In a subsequent move, the Spurs have waived McDaniels."

McDaniels finished last season with averages of 3.4 points and 1.6 rebounds per contest while shooting 34.4% from the field in 50 games (one start) for the Toronto Raptors.

He has played five seasons for the Charlotte Hornets, Philadelphia 76ers (and Raptors).

Via ESPN's Bobby Marks: "The last 5 trades for San Antonio

Draft picks

2030 1st swap (via MIN)
2031 2nd (via SAC)
2031 1st (via MIN)
2031 1st swap (via SAC)

Players

Harrison Barnes (via SAC)
Jalen McDaniels (via SAC)

Cash

$1M (via IND)
$110K (via CHA)
$2M (via SAC)"

The Spurs are coming off a tough season where they were the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 22-60 record.

They have missed the NBA playoffs in each of the previous five seasons.

Spurs
Oct 7, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich reacts during the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Following the trade, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Kings used their open roster spot to sign Doug McDermott.

Via Charania: "Free agent F Doug McDermott has agreed to a one-year deal with the Sacramento Kings, sources told ESPN. McDermott is a career 41 percent 3-point shooter and joins the Western Conference playoff contender for his 11th NBA season."

