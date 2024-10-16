San Antonio Spurs Announce One-Player Trade

The last 5 trades for San Antonio



Draft picks



🏀2030 1st swap (via MIN)

🏀2031 2nd (via SAC)

🏀2031 1st (via MIN)

🏀2031 1st swap (via SAC)



Players



🏀Harrison Barnes (via SAC)

🏀Jalen McDaniels (via SAC)



Cash



💰$1M (via IND)

💰$110K (via CHA)

💰$2M (via SAC)