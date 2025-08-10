San Antonio Spurs Announce Two Roster Moves
The San Antonio Spurs are one of the most intriguing teams in the NBA.
They have been extremely active over the last six months in improving their roster.
Earlier this month, the team announced that they had re-signed two players.
Via The San Antonio Spurs (on August 6): "Pen to paper ✍️
We have re-signed Harrison Ingram and Riley Minix to two-way contracts for next season!"
Ingram was the 48th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft out of UNC.
He appeared in five games for the Spurs (last season) with averages of 1.8 rebounds per contest.
Via NBA G League (on March 25): "Two-way player, Harrison Ingram, notched his first career triple-double in the @austin_spurs ' win over Memphis tonight.
👏 Ingram demonstrated elite play on both ends of the court, showing he's more than just a scorer, he's a complete threat! 🔥
It was a milestone night for Ingram, and BIG things are still to come! 💯"
As for Minix, he appeared in one game for the Spurs last season (with two rebounds).
Via The NBA (on July 14): "RILEY MINIX BUZZER BEATER FOR THE WIN 🚨
Spurs win a THRILLER in Vegas!"
Despite their talented roster, the Spurs finished last season as the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 34-48 record.
That said, there is an excellent chance that they will be able to reach the 2026 NBA playoffs (or the play-in tournament).
Victor Wembanyama is coming off his second NBA season where he was already an All-Star at 21.