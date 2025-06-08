San Antonio Spurs Are Favorites To Land NBA All-Star Forward
Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant still remains one of the best 20 players in the NBA despite the fact that he will turn 37 this offseason.
That said, he has been seen as a player who is expected to get moved in a trade over the next few months.
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the San Antonio Spurs are currently the favorites to land the 2014 MVP.
Via Evan Sidery of Forbes: "The Spurs and Rockets are now heavy favorites to acquire Kevin Durant, per @DKSportsbook:
San Antonio: +190
Houston: +210
Timberwolves: +600
Knicks: +600
Both San Antonio and Houston have the necessary draft capital and prospects to make a strong offer to the Suns for Durant."
Durant would be an intriguing addition to a team such as the Spurs.
They have a roster that already features Victor Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox and others.
Via The Phoenix Suns: "The legacy of Kevin Durant continues.
30K Career Points
15x All-Star
11x All-NBA
4x Olympic Gold Medalist
2014 NBA MVP
2x NBA Champion
2x NBA Finals MVP
2x All-Star Game MVP
4x Scoring Champ
2008 ROTY"
Despite the Spurs having a lot of hype coming into the season, they dealt with a lot of injures.
They were the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 34-48 record.
The franchise last made the NBA playoffs during the 2019 season when DeMar DeRozan was still on the roster.