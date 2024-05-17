San Antonio Spurs Are Favorites To Land NBA All-Star Point Guard
Darius Garland is coming off another strong season where he helped the Cleveland Cavaliers reach the NBA playoffs.
The former Vanderbilt star averaged 18.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 44.6% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point range in 57 games.
However, the Cavs (who were the fourth seed) lost to the Boston Celtics in the second round (in five games).
There will now be a lot of questions about the roster (and coaching staff) over the offseason.
Garland will be a name to keep an eye on, and Bovada recently revealed the favorites to land the 2022 All-Star (if he is traded).
Via NBACentral: "The San Antonio Spurs are the favorites to land Darius Garland if Cleveland decides to part ways with him, per @BovadaOfficial
San Antonio Spurs: +325
LA Lakers: +600
New Orleans Pelicans: +950
Utah Jazz: +950
Philadelphia 76ers: +950
Minnesota Timberwolves: +950
Orlando Magic: +950"
Garland was the fifth pick in the 2019 NBA Draft and has spent his entire career with the Cavs.
His career averages are 18.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 38.4% from the three-point range in 307 games.
The Spurs are coming off a year where they were the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 22-60 record.
They have missed the NBA playoffs in each of the previous five seasons, but have an extremely bright future due to Victor Wembanyama.
Adding a facilitator will be one of the biggest needs for the Spurs over the offseason.