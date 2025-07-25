San Antonio Spurs Being Urged To Sign NBA Legend's Son
Ron Harper Jr. was recently waived by the Detroit Pistons after appearing in one game during the 2024-25 season.
He is the son of Ron Harper (and brother of Dylan Harper).
Via Michael Scotto of HoopsHype: "The Detroit Pistons are waiving two-way player Ron Harper Jr, league sources told @hoopshype. He averaged 16.2 points, including 39% shooting from 3-point range, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in 37 games combined with the Motor City Cruise and Maine Celtics in the G League."
Since Dylan was the second pick in the 2025 NBA Draft by the San Antonio Spurs, many NBA fans are urging the team to sign Harper Jr.
@DylanHarpMuse: "Y’all know what to do @spurs"
@jaycantu22: "Spurs"
@onballcreator: "Let's see if the Spurs pick him up"
@RideWithDoc: "Welcome to San Antonio."
@RealSpurnandez: "Spurs could start an Antetokounmpo like situation in SA… 🤔🤣 #PorVida"
@iampax31: "@spurs we still have free roster spots right 🤔👀"
Harper Jr. has played part of three seasons for the Toronto Raptors and Detroit Pistons.
His career averages are 2.2 points and 1.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 37.5% from the field and 20.0% from the three-point range in 11 games.
Via NBA G League on February 1: "38 PTS 🎯 8 AST 🎯 11 3PM
Ron Harper Jr. just made history! The @detroitpistons Two-Way signee scored a career-high and broke the @motorcitycruise FRANCHISE RECORD for three-pointers in a game."
Their father, Ron Harper, won five NBA Championships as a member of the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers.