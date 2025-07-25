Fastbreak

San Antonio Spurs Being Urged To Sign NBA Legend's Son

The Spurs are being urged to sign Ron Harper Jr.

Ben Stinar

Nov 13, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs general manager Brian Wright speaks with the media about the health and absence of head coach Gregg Popovich before a game against the Washington Wizards at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
Nov 13, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs general manager Brian Wright speaks with the media about the health and absence of head coach Gregg Popovich before a game against the Washington Wizards at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Ron Harper Jr. was recently waived by the Detroit Pistons after appearing in one game during the 2024-25 season.

He is the son of Ron Harper (and brother of Dylan Harper).

Via Michael Scotto of HoopsHype: "The Detroit Pistons are waiving two-way player Ron Harper Jr, league sources told @hoopshype. He averaged 16.2 points, including 39% shooting from 3-point range, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in 37 games combined with the Motor City Cruise and Maine Celtics in the G League."

Since Dylan was the second pick in the 2025 NBA Draft by the San Antonio Spurs, many NBA fans are urging the team to sign Harper Jr.

@DylanHarpMuse: "Y’all know what to do @spurs"

@jaycantu22: "Spurs"

@onballcreator: "Let's see if the Spurs pick him up"

@RideWithDoc: "Welcome to San Antonio."

@RealSpurnandez: "Spurs could start an Antetokounmpo like situation in SA… 🤔🤣 #PorVida"

@iampax31: "@spurs we still have free roster spots right 🤔👀"

Harper Jr. has played part of three seasons for the Toronto Raptors and Detroit Pistons.

His career averages are 2.2 points and 1.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 37.5% from the field and 20.0% from the three-point range in 11 games.

Via NBA G League on February 1: "38 PTS 🎯 8 AST 🎯 11 3PM

Ron Harper Jr. just made history! The @detroitpistons Two-Way signee scored a career-high and broke the @motorcitycruise FRANCHISE RECORD for three-pointers in a game."

Their father, Ron Harper, won five NBA Championships as a member of the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers.

