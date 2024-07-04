Fastbreak

San Antonio Spurs Could Reportedly Be Landing Spot For 6x NBA All-Star

According to Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald, the San Antonio Spurs could be a landing spot for a six-time NBA All-Star.

Ben Stinar

Mar 7, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich stands on the court during a timeout against the Sacramento Kings in the second quarter at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
DeMar DeRozan is coming off his 15th season in the NBA.

The six-time All-Star is currently the best free agent remaining on the market.

He finished this past year with averages of 24.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 48.0% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 79 games.

DeMar DeRoza
On Wednesday evening, Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald reported an update on DeRozan.

Via Jackson: "Kings have talked to Bulls about DeRozan sign and trade, per source. Spurs also now another possibility. Despite DeRozan interest in Miami, Heat not in position to give him what he's seeking at this time... Heat will hope opportunity on some player it wants arises this summer."

The Spurs being listed as a possible for destination for DeRozan is intriguing because the former USC spent three seasons with the franchise (2018-21).

During that span, they made the NBA playoffs one time.

DeRozan averaged 21.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 50.1% from the field in 206 games for the Spurs.

DeMar DeRoza
The Spurs have been unable to make the playoffs since the 2019 season (when DeRozan was still on the roster).

Last year, they were the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 22-60 record.

That said, the Spurs have 2024 Rookie of The Year Victor Wembanyama, who looks like he is on the verge of becoming a superstar.

They also signed future Hall of Famer Chris Paul (according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski).

Ben Stinar

