San Antonio Spurs Fans Will Love What Harrison Barnes Posted To Instagram
Harrison Barnes is coming off a season where he appeared in 82 games for the Sacramento Kings.
The former UNC star finished the year with averages of 12.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 47.4% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point range.
Over the offseason, he was part of a sign-and-trade that landed him with the San Antonio Spurs.
On Friday, Barnes posted a photo from a recent workout (in San Antonio) with Victor Wembanyama and Keldon Johnson.
Barnes captioned his post: "Locked in 🔒"
Spurs fans will love seeing that they are already working out with each other before training camp.
Barnes is a player that could help the Spurs make a big jump in the standing next year.
He has been a productive role player over the last season 12 seasons with the Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings and Dallas Mavericks.
The 2015 NBA Champion has career averages of 14.0 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 45.7% from the field and 37.9% from the three-point range in 911 regular season games.
Wembanyama won the 2024 Rookie of The Year Award, and many believe he will be an All-Star as soon as next season.
Meanwhile, Johnson has spent his first five seasons with the Spurs and has averaged 16.3 points per contest over 293 games.
The Spurs finished the 2024 season as the 15th seed in the Western Conference with a 22-60 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs for the fifth straight year.