San Antonio Spurs Fans Will Love What Harrison Barnes Posted To Instagram

Harrison Barnes made a post to Instagram.

Dec 19, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) warms up before the game against the San Antonio Spurs at Golden 1 Center.
Dec 19, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) warms up before the game against the San Antonio Spurs at Golden 1 Center.

Harrison Barnes is coming off a season where he appeared in 82 games for the Sacramento Kings.

The former UNC star finished the year with averages of 12.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 47.4% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point range.

Over the offseason, he was part of a sign-and-trade that landed him with the San Antonio Spurs.

Dec 31, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) shoots for three during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum.

On Friday, Barnes posted a photo from a recent workout (in San Antonio) with Victor Wembanyama and Keldon Johnson.

Barnes captioned his post: "Locked in 🔒"

Spurs fans will love seeing that they are already working out with each other before training camp.

Barnes is a player that could help the Spurs make a big jump in the standing next year.

Oct 18, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) looks to pass around Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40 during the first quarter at Chase Center.

He has been a productive role player over the last season 12 seasons with the Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings and Dallas Mavericks.

The 2015 NBA Champion has career averages of 14.0 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 45.7% from the field and 37.9% from the three-point range in 911 regular season games.

Jun 19, 2016; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Harrison Barnes (40) reacts after three point basket during the third quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers in game seven of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena.

Wembanyama won the 2024 Rookie of The Year Award, and many believe he will be an All-Star as soon as next season.

Meanwhile, Johnson has spent his first five seasons with the Spurs and has averaged 16.3 points per contest over 293 games.

Jan 27, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forwards Victor Wembanyama (1) and Keldon Johnson (3) react after a victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves at Frost Bank Center.

The Spurs finished the 2024 season as the 15th seed in the Western Conference with a 22-60 record.

They missed the NBA playoffs for the fifth straight year.

