San Antonio Spurs Legend Makes Bold Statement About Victor Wembanyama
Tony Parker is one of the best players of all time.
The Hall of Fame point guard is most known for his legendary run with the San Antonio Spurs.
Recently, he did an interview with Yahoo Sports and spoke about current Spurs star Victor Wembanyama.
Parker: "He's not bothered by the pressure or the expectation. He's a little bit like LeBron. The only one that can compare with so much expectation before you arrive is LeBron James. I think he's the only one that you can really compare. Victor, the way he played his rookie season with the Spurs, he was unbelievable. I hope it translates with a lot of championships for the Spurs and I hope it will translate with a lot of medals for French basketball."
Wembanyama was the 2024 Rookie of The Year and has already established himself as one of the best rim protectors in the NBA.
He finished the season with averages of 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 32.5% from the three-point range in 71 games.
As for Parker, he was the 28th pick in the 2001 NBA Draft and played 18 seasons for the San Antonio Spurs and Charlotte Hornets.
The four-time NBA Champion had career averages of 15.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists per contest while shooting 49.1% from the field and 32.4% from the three-point range in 1,254 regular season games.
He appeared in 226 NBA playoff games.