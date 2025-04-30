San Antonio Spurs Legend Manu Ginobili Sends Message To Stephon Castle
Stephon Castle was the fourth pick in the 2024 NBA Draft after UConn.
The San Antonio Spurs rookie finished his season with averages of 14.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest while shooting 42.8% from the field and 28.5% from the three-point range in 81 games.
On Tuesday night, Castle was named as the 2025 Rookie of The Year.
Via NBA Communications: "Stephon Castle is the fourth player to win the Kia NBA Rookie of the Year Award with the Spurs, joining David Robinson (1989-90), Tim Duncan (1997-98) and last season’s recipient, Victor Wembanyama (2023-24).
The Spurs are the first team to have back-to-back winners of this annual honor since the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2014-15 (Andrew Wiggins) and 2015-16 (Karl-Anthony Towns)."
Many people reacted to the news on social media, and one person who sent out a post was Spurs legend (and Basketball Hall of Famer) Manu Ginobili.
His post had over 1,800 likes and 40,000 impressions in two hours.
He wrote: "Congrats Steph! What an amazing rookie season! 🎉 Quite excited about our future! #GoSpursGo!"
The Spurs finished as the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 34-48 record.
That said, they will be one of the most intriguing teams to watch heading into the 2025-26 season.
As for Ginobili, he spent spent all 16 years of his career with the Spurs.
The four-time NBA Champion had career averages of 13.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field and 36.9% from the three-point range in 1,057 games.