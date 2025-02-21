San Antonio Spurs Make Roster Decision Before Pistons Game
On Thursday evening, the San Antonio Spurs beat the Phoenix Suns (in Austin) by a score of 120-109.
Bismack Biyombo finished the win with eight points, three rebounds, two assists and one steal while shooting 4/4 from the field in 16 minutes of playing time.
After the game, the Spurs announced that they had signed Biyombo to a second 10-day contract.
Via Spurs.com: "SAN ANTONIO (Feb. 21, 2025) – The Spurs today announced that the team has signed Bismack Biyombo to a second 10-day contract. Per team policy, terms of the contract were not announced. "
Biyombo was the seventh pick in the 2011 NBA Draft.
He has also spent time with the Charlotte Hornets, Orlando Magic, Phoneix Suns, Toronto Raptors, Memphis Grizzlies and OKC Thunder over 14 years.
Via Mary Rominger of KSAT 12: "Bismack Biyombo went from being out of the rotation to starting at center. In last night’s W over Phoenix, M-J went small ball. Biyombo had 8 pts (4-4 FG), 3 rebs, 2 asts, 1 stl in 16 min.
The max is two 10-day contracts. Next, they must release or sign him for rest of season."
The Spurs are the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 24-29 record in 53 games.
They will play their next game on Friday night when they host the Detroit Pistons (in Austin).
Via @SpursReporter: "Spurs coach Mitch Johnson praised Bismack Biyombo, calling him “excellent” in his start for Wemby and saying he brought exactly what the team has needed all season. He also highlighted the bench players for providing a much-needed boost."