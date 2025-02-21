San Antonio Spurs Make Roster Decision Before Pistons Game

Bismack Biyombo went from being out of the rotation to starting at center. In last night’s W over Phoenix, M-J went small ball. Biyombo had 8 pts (4-4 FG), 3 rebs, 2 asts, 1 stl in 16 min.



The max is two 10-day contracts. Next, they must release or sign him for rest of season. pic.twitter.com/Xxpi5JphjU