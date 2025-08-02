San Antonio Spurs Make Roster Decision On Friday
Julian Champagnie has spent part of the last three seasons playing for the San Antonio Spurs.
He finished this past year with averages of 9.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while shooting 41.5% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point range in 82 games.
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Spurs will guarantee Champagnie's salary for the 2025-26 season.
Via Scotto: "Just In: The San Antonio Spurs will fully guarantee the $3 million salary of Julian Champagnie for the 2025-26 season, sources told @hoopshype. Champagnie was one of 11 players to appear in all 82 games last season, shot 37.1% from 3-point range, and averaged 9.9 points per game."
Champagnie has played three total seasons for the Spurs and 76ers.
He has career averages of 8.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 41.7% from the field and 37.2% from the three-point range in 173 games.
Via StatMuse: "San Antonio Spurs:
— Dylan Harper
— Victor Wembanyama
— Stephon Castle
— De'Aaron Fox
— Keldon Johnson
— Jeremy Sochan
— Julian Champagnie
— Devin Vassell
— Harrison Barnes
Tons of young talent."