San Antonio Spurs Make Roster Move After Jazz Game
On Saturday evening, the San Antonio Spurs hosted the Utah Jazz in Texas for for their third preseason game.
The Spurs won by a score of 126-120 to improve to 2-1 in the preseason.
After the game, they announced that they have waived Nathan Mensah.
Via Tom Orsborn of San Antonio Express-News: "Spurs have waived Nathan Mensah, who was slowed in the preseason by injury.
It leaves them with 20 players on their camp roster. Oct. 21 is the deadline to set the 18-man roster.
Saturday is the deadline to waive players on non-guaranteed contracts and not incur a cap charge"
Mensah was able to appear in one preseason game for the Spurs before getting released on Sunday.
He is coming off his rookie season in the NBA where he appeared in 25 games for the Charlotte Hornets.
The former San Diego State star averaged 1.3 points and 2.6 rebounds per contest while shooting 42.9% from the field.
Mensah could end up playing for the Austin Spurs in the G League to begin the 2024-25 season.
He appeared in 23 G League games last season for the Greensboro Swarm.
As for the Spurs, they will play two more preseason games against the Miami Heat and Houston Rockets.
They will then open up the regular season on October 24 when they visit Klay Thompson and the Dallas Mavericks in Texas.
Last season, the Spurs were the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 22-60 record.