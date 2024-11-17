San Antonio Spurs Make Roster Move After Mavs Game
On Saturday evening, the San Antonio Spurs hosted the Dallas Mavericks.
They were playing without their best player (Victor Wembanyama) and lost by a score of 110-93.
Sidy Cissoko played six minutes and had two rebounds.
Following the loss (on Sunday), the team announced that they had assigned him to the G League.
Via The Austin Spurs: "The San Antonio Spurs today announced that the team has assigned forward Sidy Cissoko to the Austin Spurs.
Cissoko will be available for Austin when they host Mexico City today at 3 p.m. at the HEB Center at Cedar Park."
Cissoko was the 44th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.
He finished his rookie season with averages of 3.8 points and 1.8 rebounds per contest while shooting 48.5% from the field in 12 games.
The 20-year-old spent a lot of time with Ausitn last season.
He averaged 15.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 25.0% from the three-point range in 23 regular season games (three starts).
The Spurs are 6-8 in their first 14 games, which has them as the 12th seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak.
Following the Mavs, the Spurs will play their next game on Tuesday when they host Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Spurs have missed the NBA playoffs for five straight seasons.
That said, the team is one of the most followed in the league due to Wembanyama.