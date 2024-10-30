San Antonio Spurs Make Roster Move Before Thunder Game
On Wednesday evening, the San Antonio Spurs will play the Oklahoma City Thunder in Oklahoma.
Before the game, the team announced that they had assigned two players to the Austin Spurs (G League).
Via The Austin Spurs: "The San Antonio Spurs today announced that the team has assigned Devin Vassell and Sidy Cissoko to the Austin Spurs to participate in Austin’s 2024 Training Camp, which is taking place this week at the Victory Capital Performance Center in San Antonio."
Vassell is one of the team's best players, but he is recovering from an injury.
Last season, he averaged 19.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 47.2% from the field and 37.2% from the three-point range in 68 games.
Via ESPN's Tim Bontemps on September 27: "The Spurs announce Devin Vassell will be out until at least Nov. 1 as he continues to recover from surgery to repair a stress reaction in his right foot earlier this year.
Vassell is a key piece in SA going forward, and is entering the first year of a five-year extension."
Meanwhile, Cissoko has yet to appear in a game during the 2024-25 season.
He finished last year with averages of 3.8 points and 1.8 rebounds per contest while shooting 48.5% from the field in 12 games.
The Spurs are 1-2 in their first three games of the new season.
Following Oklahoma City, they will play their next game on Thursday evening when they visit the Utah Jazz.