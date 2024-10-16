San Antonio Spurs NBA Champion Retires From Basketball
Aron Baynes most recently played in the NBA during the 2020-21 season when he was a member of the Toronto Raptors.
He finished that year with averages of 6.1 points and 5.2 rebounds per contest while shooting 44.1% from the field and 26.2% from the three-point range in 53 games (31 starts).
On Wednesday, his agent (Daniel Moldovan) revealed that Baynes has retired from basketball (h/t HoopsHype).
Via Moldovan: "The boy from Mareeba! Representing you for your entire career has been the honor of a lifetime. You embody everything we teach young athletes about professionalism, dedication and playing for the name on the front of the jersey, not on the back. Love you Azza!
All the very best in retirement 💚💛"
Baynes played nine seasons in the NBA for the San Antonio Spurs, Boston Celtics, Detroit Pistons, Toronto Raptors and Phoenix Suns.
His career averages averages were 6.0 points and 4.6 rebounds per contest while shooting 48.9% from the field and 30.8% from the three-point range in 522 regular season games.
The 2014 NBA Champion also appeared in 54 NBA playoff games (18 starts).
Via Ballislife.com: "NBA Champion Aron Baynes announced his retirement
Remember when he had this crazy game?
37 Points (career high)
9 3PT (2nd most ever by a center)
16 Rebounds
He had 38 Points in his previous 7 games"
The best season of his career came in 2019 when he averaged 11.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 48.0% from the field and 35.1% from the three-point range in 42 games (28 starts) for the Phoenix Suns.