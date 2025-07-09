San Antonio Spurs Officially Announce 3-Player Trade
The San Antonio Spurs have been active in making upgrades to their roster this offseason.
On Wednesday, the team officially announced that they had made a three-player trade with the Washington Wizards.
Via Spurs.com: "The San Antonio Spurs today announced that the team has acquired forward Kelly Olynyk from the Washington Wizards in exchange for guards Malaki Branham and Blake Wesley, as well as a 2026 second round pick."
The addition of Olynyk comes after the Spurs already signed Luke Kornet.
Via ESPN's Bobby Marks: "San Antonio certainly making a priority, first with the signing of Luke Kornet and now Kelly Olynyk to add front-court help around Victor Wembanyama."
While Olynyk does not put up big numbers, he is an extremely reliable veteran who has spent 11 seasons in the NBA.
He finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 8.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest while shooting 50.0% from the field and 41.8% from the three-point range in 44 games for the New Orleans Pelicans and Toronto Raptors.
Via StatMuse: "Spurs offseason adds:
— Dylan Harper
— Carter Bryant
— Kelly Olynyk
— Luke Kornet
Playoff team?"
The Spurs will be among the most intriguing teams heading into the 2025-26 season.
They have a very talented roster led by Dylan Harper, Victor Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle.
The Spurs finished last year as the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 34-48 record.
They last made the NBA playoffs during the 2019 season.