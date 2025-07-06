San Antonio Spurs Officially Announce Trade With Pacers
Kameron Jones played all four seasons of his college career with Marquette.
He finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 19.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 48.3% from the field and 31.1% from the three-point range in 34 games.
On Sunday, the San Antonio Spurs officially announced that they had officially traded Jones (who was the 38th pick) to the Indiana Pacers.
Via The San Antonio Spurs: "The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have completed a trade with the Indiana Pacers.
San Antonio has acquired a 2030 second round pick and cash considerations in exchange for the draft rights to Kameron Jones, the 38th overall pick in the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft."
Jones finished his college career with averages of 14.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 47.5% from the field and 36.6% from the three-point range in 137 games.
Via Tony East: "Pacers officially announce the Kam Jones trade. They send a future second and cash to the Spurs. Jones instantly added to the summer league roster."
The Pacers finished the 2024-25 season with a 50-32 record, which had them as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They beat the Milwaukee Bucks, Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks to reach the NBA Finals for the first time in 25 years.
Via The Indiana Pacers (who also announced the trade): "we’ve acquired the draft rights to Kam Jones, the 38th overall selection in the 2025 NBA Draft from the San Antonio Spurs."