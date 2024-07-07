San Antonio Spurs Officially Sign Future Hall Of Famer
Chris Paul is coming off his first year playing for the Golden State Warriors.
The future Hall of Famer finished the season with averages of 9.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.1% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point range in 58 games.
On June 30, the Warriors waived Paul, and he has now officially signed with the San Antonio Spurs.
Via The San Antonio Spurs: "Officially a Spur 😤
Welcome to the 210, Chris Paul!"
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the details of Paul's deal with San Antonio.
Via Wojnarowski on June 30: "Free agent guard Chris Paul has agreed on a one-year, $11 million-plus deal with the San Antonio Spurs, sources tell ESPN."
Paul is 39 but still remains an extremely productive player who can help San Antonio make a significant jump in the standings next season.
The 19-year veteran has also spent time with the Houston Rockets, New Orleans Hornets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns.
His career averages are 17.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 9.4 assists and 2.1 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 36.9% from the three-point range in 1,272 regular season games.
Paul is one of the greatest point guards of all time and has been to 12 NBA All-Star Games.
Via The San Antonio Spurs: "◼️ 11x All-NBA ◼️ 12x All-Star ◼️ 9x All-Defense ◼️ 2x Olympic Gold Medalist ◼️ NBA 75th Anniversary Team ◼️ #3 All-Time in assists (11,894)"