San Antonio Spurs Officially Sign NBA Veteran Center
Luke Kornet found a home on the Boston Celtics over the previous three seasons.
After a strong 2024-25 season, the veteran center has now officially signed a contract with the San Antonio Spurs.
Via Spurs.com: "The San Antonio Spurs today announced that the team has signed center Luke Kornet. Per team policy, terms of the contract were not announced."
Kornet is coming off a season with productive averages of 6.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 66.8% from the field in 73 games.
Via Fred Katz of The Athletic: "Luke Kornet's deal in San Antonio is descending with a partial guarantee on Year 3 and no guarantee on Year 4, league source says.
Here's the breakdown:
2025-26: $11M
2026-27: $10.45M
2027-28: $9.9M ($2.55M gtd)
2028-29: $9.35M (non-gtd)"
Kornet will be an intriguing backup to All-Star Victor Wembanyama.
In addition, they could provide excellent defense playing next to one another.
Via @spursstatsvideo: "Spurs lined up the options beautifully, as 2027 is Wemby’s extension, and 2028 is Castle’s extension.
So for the first two expensive years of the Wemby era, the Spurs have flexibility w/ Kornet to do whatever fits the team/tax situations. Brian Wright masterclass."
Kornet has played eight total seasons for the New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks.
He helped Boston win the 2024 NBA Championship over Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks.
Via Nate Ryan of KENS 5: "Newest #Spurs big man Luke Kornet cracks that he chose #7 because he wants to be a third of the player Tim Duncan was.
Added that he loves multiples & factors."