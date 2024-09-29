San Antonio Spurs Officially Sign Recent Hornets Player
Nathan Mensah is coming off his rookie year in the NBA with the Charlotte Hornets.
He finished the season with averages of 1.3 points and 2.6 rebounds per contest while shooting 42.9% from the field in 25 games.
Recently, it was announced that Mensah had signed with the San Antonio Spurs for training camp.
Via Tom Orsborn of San Antonio Express-News: "#Spurs have added 6-9, 230-pound center Nathan Mensah to their camp roster. Menshah, 26, appeared in 25 games for the Hornets last season, averaging 12.3 minutes, 1.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 0.6 blocks. The native of Ghana played college ball at San Diego State."
Mensah also spent a lot of time in the G League with the Greensboro Swarm.
He averaged 10.3 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 2.1 blocks per contest while shooting 50.4% from the field in 14 Showcase Cup games.
While Mensah will likely be waived before the 2024-25 NBA season, he could end up playing for the Austin Spurs.
He will be a player to watch as a candidate to land a two-way (or 10-day) contract.
The Spurs will play their first preseason game on Monday evening when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder in Texas.
Last season, the Spurs were the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 22-60 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs for the fifth straight season.
On October 24, the Spurs will play their first game of the regular season when they visit Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.