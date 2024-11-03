San Antonio Spurs Player Fined $2,000 By NBA After Timberwolves Game
On Saturday evening, the San Antonio Spurs hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves in Texas.
The Spurs won by a score of 113-103 to improve to 3-3 in their first six games.
Zach Collins finished the victory with seven points, one rebound, five assists, one steal and one block while shooting 2/3 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in 13 minutes of playing time.
That said, the former Gonzaga star was fined $2,000 by the NBA after the game.
Via NBA Official: "San Antonio’s Zach Collins was assessed a postgame Flopping fine of $2,000 upon league office review for http://nba.com/watch/video/min-sas-11-2-24… on Saturday, Nov. 2 vs. Minnesota."
Collins is in his fourth season playing for the Spurs.
He is currently averaging 5.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field and 50.0% from the three-point range in six games.
Following the Timberwolves, the Spurs will play their next game on Monday evening when they visit James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers in California.
Collins was the tenth pick in the 2017 NBA Draft and has also spent time with the Portland Trail Blazers over eight seasons.
As for the Timberwolves, they improved to 3-3 in their first six games of the new season.
Anthony Edwards led the team with 21 points.
Following their victory over the Spurs, the Timberwolves will play their next game on Monday evening when they return home to host LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets at the Target Center.