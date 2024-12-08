San Antonio Spurs Player Fined $35,000 By NBA After Kings Game
On Friday, the San Antonio Spurs lost to the Sacramento Kings by a score of 140-113 (at home in Texas).
Zach Collins finished the loss with two points, two rebounds and one assist while shooting 1/2 from the field in nine minutes (before getting ejected).
On Saturday, the NBA announced that Collins had been fined $35,000.
Via NBA Communications: "San Antonio Spurs forward-center Zach Collins has been fined $35,000 for making an obscene gesture on the playing court following his ejection, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations."
Collins is in his fourth year with San Antonio.
His interaction with the official went viral on social media.
The former Gonzaga star has averages of 6.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 47.6% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 23 games.
With the loss to the Kings, the Spurs dropped to 11-12 in their first 23 games.
They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak.
The Spurs will resume action on Sunday evening when they host Dejounte Murray and the New Orleans Pelicans in San Antonio.
Collins was the 10th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.
He played his first three seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers.
During the 2019 season, Collins helped them reach the Western Conference finals.
His career averages are 8.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 47.9% from the field and 33.6% from the three-point range in 337 games.