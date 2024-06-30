San Antonio Spurs Player Will Be A Free Agent
Dominick Barlow is coming off his second season in the NBA for the San Antonio Spurs.
The 21-year-old finished the regular season with averages of 4.4 points 3.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while shooting 49.6% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 33 games.
On Saturday evening, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Barlow will become a free agent.
Via Wojnarowski: "The San Antonio Spurs did not tender a qualifying offer to Dominick Barlow, allowing him to become an unrestricted free agent, sources tell ESPN. Barlow - a 6-foot-9 forward — played 61 games in two seasons. Spurs, others will have interest in talking in free agency."
Barlow has career averages of 4.2 points and 3.5 rebounds per contest while shooting 51.3% from the field and 23.1% from the three-point range in 61 games.
He had an excellent year in the G League and finished the season with averages of 25.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest while shooting 57.8% from the field and 31.6% from the three-point range in 12 games for the Austin Spurs.
Based on his age, he could be an intriguing prospect for an abundance of teams around the NBA.
As for the Spurs, they finished the year as the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 22-60 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs for the fifth straight season.
That said, the Spurs have a lot of excitement going forward because of 2024 Rookie of The Year Victor Wembanyama.