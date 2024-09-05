Fastbreak

San Antonio Spurs Players React To Keldon Johnson News

Keldon Johnson will let Chris Paul wear No. 3.

Ben Stinar

November 24, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich (Right) talks to forward Keldon Johnson (3) during the third quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
November 24, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich (Right) talks to forward Keldon Johnson (3) during the third quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Keldon Johnson has become one of the best young players on the San Antonio Spurs.

He finished last season with averages of 15.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 34.6% from the three-point range in 69 games.

On Wednesday, Ty Jager of FWRD AXIS News reported that Johnson will give his jersey number (3) to new Spurs guard Chris Paul.

Via Jager: "Keldon Johnson will wear #0 starting in the 2024-25 season after giving Chris Paul #3 per source.

Johnson wore #0 while playing with the Austin Spurs in his rookie season. "

Johnson also made a post on Instagram to make it official.

He captioned his post: "😤🙏🏽"

Many Spurs players reacted in the comments.

Devin Vassell: "New Era we locked in 0🖤"

Tre Jones: "Yeah 0"

Jeremy Sochan: "😈"

Julian Champagnie: "Real one 💯"

Blake Wesley: "🥷🏽🥷🏽"

Sandro Mamukelashvili: "🖤🖤"

Mar 29, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) reacts during the second half against the New York Knicks at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Spurs fans will love seeing that their young stars clearly have great chemistry (and support each other).

In addition, Johnson made a nice gesture to one of the best point guards of all time (Chris Paul).

Via San Antonio Express-News: "Keldon Johnson, the Spurs' longest-tenured player, will switch from his traditional No. 3 to No. 0 this season to accommodate the arrival of All-Star newcomer Chris Paul."

Johnson was the 29th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Kentucky.

He has been with the Spurs for each of the previous five seasons.

His career averages are 16.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 35.8% from the three-point range in 293 games.

