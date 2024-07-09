San Antonio Spurs Release 3-Year NBA Player
Charles Bassey is coming off a year where he appeared in 19 games for the San Antonio Spurs.
The former Western Kentucky star finished the season with averages of 3.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while shooting 72.5% from the field.
On Monday, Bassey was waived by the Spurs.
Via Jeff McDonald of San Antonio Express-News: "Spurs are waiving Charles Bassey as a neccesary step to complete the Harrison Barnes trade.
Spurs are interested in investigating ways to bring Bassey back, if he clears waivers"
Bassey was the 53rd pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and has played three seasons in the league for the Philadelphia 76ers (and Spurs).
His career averages are 4.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 65.8% from the field in 77 regular season games.
He has also appeared in three NBA playoff games with the 76ers.
In addition to his time in the NBA, Bassey has also played in the G League.
He finished this past season with averages of 22.6 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest while shooting 68.7% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 10 regular season games.
As for the Spurs, they finished the 2024 season as the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 22-60 record.
They have missed the NBA playoffs for five straight seasons, but have a lot of excitement due to the play of 2024 Rookie of The Year Victor Wembanyama.