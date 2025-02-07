San Antonio Spurs Release Former NBA 1st-Round Pick After Trade
On Thursday, the San Antonio Spurs announced that they had acquired Patrick Baldwin Jr. in a multi-team trade.
The 22-year-old had been averaging 2.1 points and 1.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 51.5% from the field and 52.4% from the three-point range in 22 games for the Washington Wizards.
However, the Spurs will not be keeping Baldwin Jr.
Via Ty Jäger of FWRD AXIS News: "The San Antonio Spurs have announced that they acquired & subsequently waived Patrick Baldwin Jr. The team sends out a protected 2026 second round pick in return for cash considerations from the Milwaukee Bucks.
The Spurs have one open roster spot available."
Baldwin Jr. spent part of two seasons with the Wizards.
He was initially the 28th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft by the Golden State Warriors.
Over 91 career games, Baldwin Jr. has averages of 3.7 points and 2.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 40.1% from the field and 36.6% from the three-point range.
With the Warriors, he appeared in three NBA playoff games.
The Spurs will play the Charlotte Hornets on Friday in North Carolina.
They come into the night as the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 22-26 record in 48 games.
Over the last ten games, the Spurs have gone 3-7.
Following Charlotte, the Spurs will play their next game on Saturday when they travel to Orlando for a showdown with the Magic.
On the road, they are 8-13 in 21 games played away from San Antonio, Texas.