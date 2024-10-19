San Antonio Spurs Release Former NBA 1st-Round Pick
The San Antonio Spurs played their final preseason game when they lost to the Houston Rockets by a score of 129-117 on Thursday.
They finished the preseason with a 2-3 record in five games.
On Saturday, the team waived two players to get their roster ready for the 2024-25 regular season.
Via @SpursReporter: "The San Antonio Spurs have waived Brandon Boston Jr. and Malachi Flynn to finalize the 2024-25 opening night roster. The Silver and Black will tip off the regular season on Thursday, Oct. 24 in Dallas against the Mavericks."
Flynn has played four seasons for the Toronto Raptors, Detroit Pistons and New York Knicks (he was the 29th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft).
His career averages are 5.5 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest while shooting 38.7% from the field and 33.4% from the three-point range in 213 games.
Last season, Flynn had a game where he scored 50 points.
Via Bally Sports Detroit on April 4: "The second most points scored by any player off the bench in @NBA history 👏"
Meanwhile, Boston Jr. has played three seasons for the Los Anglees Clippers.
The former Kentucky star has career averages of 6.2 points and 1.8 rebounds per contest while shooting 39.6% from the field and 31.3% from the three-point range in 105 regular season games.
Keith Smith of Spotrac also added that the Spurs have waived Jamaree Bouyea.
Via Smith: "The San Antonio Spurs have waived Brandon Boston Jr, Jamare Bouyea and Malachi Flynn."
Bouyea has spent part of two seasons with the Trail Blazers, Heat, Spurs and Wizards.