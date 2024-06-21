San Antonio Spurs Reportedly Interested In 13-Year NBA Veteran
Tobias Harris has been a solid role player in the NBA for over a decade.
He is coming off a year where he averaged 17.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 48.7% from the field and 35.3% from the three-point range in 70 games.
This summer, Harris will be among the best free agents on the market.
Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report recently revealed the teams that he is hearing have interest in landing Harris (h/t Sam Amico of Hoops Wire).
Haynes: "Utah, Detroit, San Antonio, Dallas and New Orleans. Dallas and New Orleans those will probably have to be sign-and-trade type scenarios. Those are teams that I'm hearing that are expected to have some level of interest in Tobias Harris this summer."
Harris was the 19th pick in the 2011 NBA Draft out of Tennessee.
He has played 13 years in the league for the Orlando Magic, Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks (in addition to the 76ers).
Harris has career averages of 16.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest while shooting 47.8% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range in 897 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 61 NBA playoff games for the 76ers and Pistons.
As for the Spurs, they had a tough year where they were the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 22-60 record.
They have missed the NBA playoffs in each of the previous five seasons, but there is a lot of hype around the franchise due to Victor Wembanyama.