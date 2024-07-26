San Antonio Spurs Reportedly Interested In 2-Year NBA Player
Andrew Nembhard is one of the most intriguing players on the Indiana Pacers.
The former Gonzaga finished this past season with averages of 9.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest while shooting 49.8% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range in 68 games.
Earlier this week, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that he will sign a contract extension with Indiana.
Via Wojnarowski on July 24: "Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard has agreed on a three-year, $59 million contract extension, Todd Ramasar and Jaafar Choufani of @LifeSportsAgncy tell ESPN. Deal is maximum allowable over that term for one of the breakout players of the 2024 NBA playoffs."
Following the news, Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported that the San Antonio Spurs are a team who has had interest in landing Nembhard.
Via Fischer's article on Yahoo Sports: "The Spurs will be one team to monitor for Nembhard moving forward, sources said, after San Antonio registered trade interest in Nembhard this offseason."
Nembhard was the 31st pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and has spent his two seasons with the Pacers.
During the 2024 playoffs, he averaged 14.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.5 assists per contest while shooting 56.0% from the field and 48.3% from the three-point range in 17 games.
The Pacers lost to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals.
As for the Spurs, they finished the 2023-24 season as the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 22-60 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs for the fifth straight season.