San Antonio Spurs Reportedly Interested In Former NBA All-Star
Brandon Ingram is coming off another productive year for the New Orleans Pelicans.
The former Duke star finished the season with averages of 20.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest while shooting 49.2% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range in 64 games.
His name has been constantly mentioned in trade rumors over the last few months.
One of the latest reports comes from Sam Amico of Hoops Wire, who reported that the San Antonio Spurs, Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets are three teams with interest in landing the 2020 NBA All-Star (h/t NBACentral).
Via Amico's article on Hoops Wire: "Sources have told Hoops Wire that the San Antonio Spurs and Charlotte Hornets have emerged as potential Ingram suitors, as have the Atlanta Hawks, who will soon officially move guard Dejounte Murray to New Orleans."
The Spurs have been in rebuilding mode for a while and are coming off a year where they missed the NBA playoffs for the fifth straight season.
That said, they have 2024 Rookie of The Year Victor Wembanyama, legendary head coach Gregg Popovich (and recently agreed to a deal with 12-time NBA All-Star Chris Paul).
An addition of Ingram could potentially propel them into one of the top eight teams in the Western Conference.
He was the second pick in the 2015 NBA Draft and has played eight seasons in the league for the Los Angeles Lakers (and Pelicans).
His career averages are 19.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest while shooting 46.8% from the field and 36.2% from the three-point range.