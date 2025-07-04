San Antonio Spurs Reportedly Interested In Former Warriors Guard
Ryan Rollins is coming off a season where he appeared in 56 games (19 starts) for the Milwaukee Bucks.
He finished the year with averages of 6.2 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest while shooting 48.7% from the field and 40.8% from the three-point range.
The 23-year-old is currently a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the NBA.
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the San Antonio Spurs are among several of the teams with an interest in signing Rollins.
Rollins was the 44th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft (and spent his rookie year with the Golden State Warriors).
Following Golden State, he spent part of one season with the Washington Wizards.
His career averages are 5.1 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest while shooting 48.1% from the field and 41.4% from the three-point range in 81 games.
Via Chris Haynes: "Milwaukee Bucks are rescinding the qualifying offer of promising young guard Ryan Rollins and he will now become an unrestricted free agent, league sources tell me."
The Spurs finished the 2024-25 season as the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 34-48 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs (and the play-in tournament).
Via Paul Garcia (of The Spot Up Shot): "The Spurs are among the teams with interest in free agent guard Ryan Rollins per @MikeAScotto: hoopshype.com/lists/nba-intel-jonas-valanciunas-deandre-ayton-free-agency/
The Spurs have the $5.1 BAE exception available &$4.6 mil of the NTMLE left.
SA has two open roster spots"