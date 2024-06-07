San Antonio Spurs Reportedly Interested In NBA All-Star Point Guard
Darius Garland is coming off another extremely productive year with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The 2022 NBA All-Star finished the regular season with averages of 18.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 44.6% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point range in 57 games.
This offseason, the Cavs will have a lot of questions to answer about the future of their roster.
Garland has four more years on his contract, but All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell can be a free agent as soon as the summer of 2025.
Recently, Sam Amico of Hoops Wire reported that the San Antonio Spurs are a team with interest in landing Garland.
Via Amico: "Source: Spurs 'Very Interested' In Acquiring Darius Garland From Cavaliers"
The Spurs would be an extremely intriguing landing spot for Garland.
They are in need of a point guard that can help facilitate the ball to rising superstar Victor Wembanyama.
Garland was the fifth pick in the 2019 NBA Draft and has spent his entire five-year career with the Cavs.
His career averages are 18.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 38.4% from the three-point range in 307 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 17 NBA playoff games.
As for the Spurs, they have missed the NBA playoffs in each of the previous five seasons.
That said, they are one of the best organizations in the NBA and have won five titles since 1999.