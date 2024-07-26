San Antonio Spurs Reportedly Make A Roster Move
David Duke Jr. is coming off a year where he appeared in four games for the San Antonio Spurs.
He finished the season with averages of 6.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 55.6% from the field.
On Friday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Duke Jr. will re-sign with the Spurs.
Via Wojnarowski: "Free agent guard @daviddukejr is signing a two-way deal with the San Antonio Spurs, @tramasar and Mike Simonetta of @lifesportsagency tell ESPN. Duke has played 49 games with the Spurs and Nets in parts of three NBA seasons."
Duke Jr. has played part of three seasons with the Brooklyn Nets (and Spurs).
His career averages are 4.4 points and 2.2 rebounds per contest while shooting 41.7% from the field and 23.6% from the three-point range in 49 games.
In addition to his time in the NBA, Duke Jr. has also played in the G League.
He finished this past regular season with averages of 20.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.1 assists per contest while shooting 45.1% from the field and 37.7% from the three-point range in 34 games.
The Spurs finished the 2023-24 season as the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 22-60 record.
They have been unable to make the NBA playoffs since the 2019 season when DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge were on the roster (five years ago).
That said, there is a lot of excitement around the franchise due to the 2024 Rookie of The Year, Victor Wembanyama.