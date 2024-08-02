Fastbreak

San Antonio Spurs Reportedly Make Roster Decision

The San Antonio Spurs have made a decision on Julian Champagnie's contract.

Ben Stinar

Apr 9, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich (left) talks with forward Julian Champagnie (30) during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 9, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich (left) talks with forward Julian Champagnie (30) during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports / Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Julian Champagnie is coming off a year where he appeared in 72 games for the San Antonio Spurs.

He finished the season with averages of 6.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while shooting 40.8% from the field and 36.5% from the three-point range.

On Thursday, the Spurs decided to fully guarantee Champagnie's contract for the 2024-25 season.

Via Michael Scotto of HoopsHype: "The San Antonio Spurs will fully guarantee Julian Champagnie’s $3 million salary for the 2024-25 season, league sources told @hoopshype. Champagnie started 59 of 74 games played for the Spurs last season and shot 36.5 percent from 3-point range."

Champagnie has spent two seasons in the NBA with the Philadelphia 76ers (and Spurs).

His career averages are 7.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 41.9% from the field and 37.3% from the three-point range in 91 regular season games.

The 23-year-old has also spent time in the G League

During the 2023 season, he averaged 15.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 41.0% from the field and 33.0% from the three-point range in 26 regular season games.

Considering his low cap hit, Champagnie is an intriguing player for the Spurs to continue to develop.

The Spurs finished last season as the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 22-60 record.

They have been unable to make the NBA playoffs since the 2019 season (five years ago).

However, there is a lot of excitement around the team going into the new season.

