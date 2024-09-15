San Antonio Spurs Reportedly Release 2-Year NBA Player
Jamaree Bouyea is coming off a season where he appeared in nine games for the Portland Trail Blazers and San Antonio Spurs.
He finished the year with averages of 2.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 35.7% from the field.
On Sunday, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that the Spurs will waive Bouyea.
Via Scotto: "The San Antonio Spurs are waiving two-way guard Jamaree Bouyea, league sources told @hoopshype. The 25-year-old guard averaged 17.1 points, 7.3 assists, 6.0 rebounds, 2.1 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game in the G League last season."
Bouyea has spent part of two seasons in the NBA with the Miami Heat, Portland Trail Blazers, San Antonio Spurs and Washington Wizards.
His career averages are 2.6 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while shooting 38.1% from the field and 20.0% from the three-point range in 14 regular season games.
Via @JeffGSpursZone: "Spurs waive Jamaree Bouyea. Could likely land with the Austin Spurs."
Bouyea has been an extremely intriguing G League player, so he could continue to draw interest from other teams around the league.
Via NBA G League on March 16: "Jamaree Bouyea just tied the G League’s ALL-TIME record with 9 steals in a game.
He finished the game with 9 PTS, 10 AST, 6 REB, and 9 STL!"
The Spurs finished last season as the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 22-60 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs for the fifth straight season.