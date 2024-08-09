San Antonio Spurs Reportedly Sign 3-Year NBA Player
Brandon Boston Jr. is coming off a year where he appeared in 32 games for the Los Angeles Clippers.
He finished the season with averages of 5.2 points and 1.6 rebounds per contest while shooting 40.4% from the field and 26.9% from the three-point range.
On Friday, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that Boston Jr. will sign a deal with the San Antonio Spurs.
Boston Jr. was the 51st pick in the 2021 NBA Draft out of Kentucky.
He has spent all three seasons of his career playing for the Clippers.
His career averages are 6.2 points and 1.8 rebounds per contest while shooting 39.6% from the field and 31.3% from the three-point range in 105 regular season games.
The 22-year-old has also appeared in four NBA playoff games.
As for the Spurs, they are coming off a year where they were the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 22-60 record.