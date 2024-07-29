San Antonio Spurs Reportedly Sign Ex-Hornets Player
Nathan Mensah is coming off a year where he appeared in 25 games for the Charlotte Hornets.
The former San Diego State star finished the year with averages of 1.3 points and 2.6 rebounds per contest while shooting 42.9% from the field.
On Monday, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that Mensah will sign a deal with the San Antonio Spurs.
Via Scotto: "The San Antonio Spurs have agreed to a training camp deal with center Nathan Mensah, league sources told @hoopshype. Mensah was on a two-way deal with the Charlotte Hornets last season and appeared in 25 games."
Mensah played five seasons of college basketball for the Aztecs.
He finished his career with averages of 6.6 points and 6.2 rebounds per contest while shooting 53.5% from the field in 146 games.
In addition to his time with the Hornets last season, Mensah also played in the G League.
He averaged 10.3 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 2.1 blocks per contest while shooting 50.4% from the field in 14 Showcase Cup games (he also appeared in nine regular season games).
Since the deal is for training camp, there is a possibility that Mensah could end up playing for the Austin Spurs (the G League affiliate of San Antonio) during the 2024-25 season.
As for the Spurs, they finished the 2024-25 season as the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 22-60 record.
They have been unable to make the NBA playoffs since the 2019 season when DeMar DeRozan was still on the roster.