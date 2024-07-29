Fastbreak

San Antonio Spurs Reportedly Sign Ex-Hornets Player

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the San Antonio Spurs are signing a recent Hornets player.

Feb 11, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich on the sideline against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports / Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Nathan Mensah is coming off a year where he appeared in 25 games for the Charlotte Hornets.

The former San Diego State star finished the year with averages of 1.3 points and 2.6 rebounds per contest while shooting 42.9% from the field.

On Monday, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that Mensah will sign a deal with the San Antonio Spurs.

Via Scotto: "The San Antonio Spurs have agreed to a training camp deal with center Nathan Mensah, league sources told @hoopshype. Mensah was on a two-way deal with the Charlotte Hornets last season and appeared in 25 games."

Mensah played five seasons of college basketball for the Aztecs.

He finished his career with averages of 6.6 points and 6.2 rebounds per contest while shooting 53.5% from the field in 146 games.

Jan 22, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Charlotte Hornets center Nathan Mensah (31) dunks against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

In addition to his time with the Hornets last season, Mensah also played in the G League.

He averaged 10.3 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 2.1 blocks per contest while shooting 50.4% from the field in 14 Showcase Cup games (he also appeared in nine regular season games).

Since the deal is for training camp, there is a possibility that Mensah could end up playing for the Austin Spurs (the G League affiliate of San Antonio) during the 2024-25 season.

Jan 12, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Dominick Barlow (26) blocks out Charlotte Hornets center Nathan Mensah (31) in front of San Antonio Spurs forward Cedi Osman (16) in the first half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports / Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

As for the Spurs, they finished the 2024-25 season as the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 22-60 record.

They have been unable to make the NBA playoffs since the 2019 season when DeMar DeRozan was still on the roster.

