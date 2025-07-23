San Antonio Spurs Reportedly Sign Former Golden State Warriors Guard
Lindy Waters III spent the 2024-25 season playing for the Golden State Warriors and Detroit Pistons.
He had averages of 4.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 36.9% from the field and 34.4% from the three-point range in 52 games.
On Wednesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Waters III will now sign a one-year deal with the San Antonio Spurs.
Via Charania: "Free agent guard Lindy Waters III has agreed to a one-year deal with the San Antonio Spurs, agents Shy Saee and Winston Nelson of Klutch Sports tell ESPN. Waters has shot 37% from 3 in his first four NBA seasons in Oklahoma City, Golden State and Detroit."
Waters III had spent the first three years of his career playing for the Oklahoma City Thunder.
He has career averages of 5.2 points and 1.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 39.9% from the field and 36.6% from the three-point range in 156 games.
Via @SpursReporter: "After going undrafted in 2020, new Spurs wing Lindy Waters III played semi-pro basketball. To support himself, he worked side jobs like delivering DoorDash and mowing lawns, all while driving early mornings and late nights for games while chasing his NBA dream. Eventually he got his shot with the OKC Thunder and the Warriors. Now he's a San Antonio Spur."
The Spurs are coming off a season where they were the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 34-48 record.
They last made the NBA playoffs during the 2019 season.