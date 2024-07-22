San Antonio Spurs Reportedly Sign Intriguing Forward
Riley Minix is coming off an excellent season of college basketball for Morehead State.
He finished the year with averages of 20.9 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 54.1% from the field and 34.9% from the three-point range in 35 games.
On Sunday evening, Keith Smith of Spotrac reported that Minix has signed a training camp deal with the San Antonio Spurs.
Via Smith: "The San Antonio Spurs have signed Riley Minix to a training camp contract, a league source tells @spotrac."
Since Smith reports the deal is for training camp, Minix probably will not make the team.
However, there is an excellent chance he could end up playing for the Austin Spurs (G League), which could lead to a two-way deal (or a 10-day contract call-up).
Minix averaged 12.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 50.0% from the three-point range in NBA Summer League.
Via SpursReport: "Riley Minix heated up in Las Vegas and landed himself a training camp contract. Minix’s combination of versatility, scoring ability, defensive skills, and strong character make him a good fit for the Spurs."
As for the Spurs, they finished the 2023-24 season as the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 22-60 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs for the fifth straight season.
That said, the Spurs have a lot of excitement because of 2024 Rookie of The Year Victor Wembanyama.
He is expected to be an All-Star as soon as next year.