San Antonio Spurs Reportedly Sign Recently Waived Player
Charles Bassey is coming off his second season playing for the San Antonio Spurs.
He finished the year with averages of 3.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while shooting 72.5% from the field in 19 games.
Earlier this month, the Spurs waived Bassey.
On Tuesday evening, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that Bassey will re-sign with San Antonio.
Via Charania: "Sources: The San Antonio Spurs are re-signing center Charles Bassey to a fully guaranteed one-year, $2.2 million contract. Deal was negotiated by Young Money APAA CEO Adie von Gontard and agent Daveed Cohen."
Bassey was the 53rd pick in the 2021 NBA Draft out of Western Kentucky.
He has played three seasons in the NBA for the Spurs (and Philadelphia 76ers).
His career averages are 4.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 65.8% from the field in 77 regular season games.
During the 2022 season, Bassey appeared in three NBA playoff games with the 76ers.
The 23-year-old has played 27 regular season games in the G League.
His career averages are 20.3 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while shooting 68.7% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range.
The Spurs finished the 2023-24 season as the 14th seed in the Western Confernece with a 22-60 record.
They have missed the NBA playoffs for each of the previous five seasons.
However, the franchise is seen as having a bright future due to the 2024 Rookie of The Year Victor Wembanyama.